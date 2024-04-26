European markets open higher as positive momentum returns

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened higher Friday, regaining momentum after a dip in yesterday's session.

The pan-European benchmark Stoxx 600 index was up 0.6% at the open, with the majority of sectors and all major bourses trading in the green.

Tech and construction stocks led gains, both up 1.05%, while chemicals were the sole outlier, down 0.3%.

On Friday, investors are digesting corporate releases from L'Oreal, TotalEnergies and NatWest.

Asia-Pacific markets were higher after the Bank of Japan kept its benchmark policy rate at 0%-0.1%, as expected. The Japanese yen slid against the U.S. dollar on the move.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures rose overnight as Big Tech names Alphabet and Microsoft saw shares rally on strong earnings.

NatWest first-quarter profits fall 27%

NatWest on Friday reported a slightly less-than-expected fall of 27% in first-quarter profits as the British lender struggles to stave off competition from other savings and mortgages providers.

Pre-tax operating profit came in at £1.3 billion ($1.63 billion) for the first three months of the year, down from £1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023. An average of analyst forecasts had expected pre-tax operating profit of £1.2 billion for the period, according to Reuters.

NatWest CEO Paul Thwaite said the results indicated that consumer confidence was returning.

"Though macro-uncertainty continues, customer confidence and activity is improving, with both lending and deposits up in the quarter and impairments remaining low, reflecting our well-diversified business," he said in a statement.

— Karen Gilchrist

— Amala Balakrishner

— Weizhen Tan



European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory Friday, recovering from a dip in yesterday's session.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 50 points higher at 8,124, Germany's DAX up 62 points at 17,980, France's CAC 38 points higher at 8,049 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 185 points at 33,857, according to data from IG.

Corporate releases are set to come from L'Oreal, TotalEnergies and NatWest. Data releases include Sweden's household lending and Spain's retail sales.

— Karen Gilchrist