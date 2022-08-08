The dog days of summer aren't slowing down the Philadelphia region's restaurant industry, with a number of new ventures slated to open.

Here's what you need to know about Greater Philadelphia’s restaurant scene this week, care of the Philadelphia Business Journal:

Michael Schulson's All-Day Dining Spot to Debut

A long-awaited venture from Michael Schulson will open at 1525 Sansom St. on Wednesday. Samuel's, a morning-to-night dining destination, draws its inspiration from Schulson's grandparents' Kosher butcher shop in the East Bronx section of New York. The Center City eatery from the restaurateur behind Double Knot, Sampan and Alpen Rose fame will offer a versatile menu that includes freshly baked bread, fried chicken, latkes and old school sips like egg creams. It will also have a full-service counter with meats, breads and pastries.

Guy Fieri Opening Chicken Guy! Outpost at Jersey Shore

Guy Fieri is setting up another of his dining concepts at the Jersey Shore with his popular Chicken Guy! restaurant slated to open a location at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City on Aug. 30. When it opens, the celebrity chef and TV personality will add to his presence at the casino and hotel, where he already has his Guy's Sammich Joint. This will be the seventh location for Chicken Guy!, which dishes up comfort fare like chicken tenders, sandwiches, salads, fries, macaroni and cheese, and an array of desserts.

Fieri said in a statement that he is "always up for bringing my latest and greatest to the Jersey Shore."

He isn't the only celebrity chef with a new eatery at Harrah's. Earlier this year Bobby Flay opened his fast-casual brand Bobby's Burgers.

Restaurant Aleksandar Opens in Rittenhouse

Restaurant Aleksandar, a new restaurant from owner Aleksandar Stojnic and Chef Montana Houston, opened Thursday at 126 S. 19th St., taking over the spot formerly occupied by V Street and Whiz Kid. Located in the Rittenhouse neighborhood, the restaurant features American cuisine with European influences. The wide-ranging menu includes the likes of potato pancakes, cabbage rolls, lamb and gnocchi. A full bar with a cocktail, wine and spirits program is also available at the 98-seat double space.

PBJ.com has details on a new location of Raising Cane's and new spot in the Reading Terminal Market among other restaurant happenings in the region.

