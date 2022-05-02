Bobby Flay Is Returning to Atlantic City; Opening Casino Burger Joint

Acclaimed celebrity chef Bobby Flay is headed back to the Jersey Shore with an outpost of his fast-casual brand Bobby's Burgers, which is set to debut at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City early this summer, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The return comes nearly a year after his Bobby Flay Steak closed at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa following a 15-year run.

The concept serves American cuisine like burgers, fries and milkshakes. Menu options include the Bobby Blue + Bacon Burger topped with blue cheese sauce and bacon; the Crunchburger stacked with cheese and potato chips; and Bobby’s Veggie Burger complete with barbecue mushrooms, chickpeas, quinoa, lettuce and tomato.

Other highlights include buttermilk onion rings, sweet potato fries, and milkshakes in flavors like vanilla bean, dark chocolate, strawberry, and pistachio.

