A icon of the South Philadelphia dining scene for decades is being torn down.

An excavator could be seen tearing apart the Melrose Diner at Snyder and Passyunk avenues Wednesday morning. Much of the building's recognizable red overhang and the main entrance sign were already gone.

Over the summer, NBC10 learned that the plan is to build a multi-story apartment building with a roof deck and commercial space on the ground level on the corner where Melrose Diner has stood since the 1950s.

Melrose Diner was forced to close last year after an early morning fire. After that July 2022 blaze, ownership pledged to "reopen as quickly and safely as possible." However, just weeks before the fire, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Michael Klein reported that diner ownership had obtained a demolition permit for the Melrose Diner and that sources said the Melrose Diner could possibly be razed in favor of a taller structure.

Some people stopped to watch the razing of the diner Wednesday. They snapped photos of reminisced about times spent having a cup of coffee or meal inside.

There is no timetable yet for when the demolition will be complete and it isn't clear when construction on the new building will be completed.