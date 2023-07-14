South Philadelphia

South Philly's landmark Melrose Diner to be demolished

Recently submitted plans show that the owner of the iconic Melrose Diner at Passyunk and Snyder Avenues plans to knock down the structure and replace it with apartments and commercial space.

By Emily Rose Grassi

Melrose Diner Reopens
One of South Philadelphia's iconic diners is likely to soon be gone.

Recently released plans show that the landmark Melrose Diner at 1501 Snyder Ave will be demolished. The plans obtained by the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections show the space will be turned into an apartment building with commercial space on the ground level.

Under the recently revealed plans, the diner will be reincarnated in the new building featuring 94 apartment units with a roof deck as well as commercial space on the ground floor.

There will be outdoor seating available for diners.

Melrose Diner was forced to close last year after an early morning fire. After that July 2022 blaze, owner Michael Petrogiannis said didn't plan to demolish the landmark eatery, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 2022 fire followed an earlier blaze in July 2019 that had forced the Melrose Diner to close for several weeks.

Similar plans are in store for the Broad Street Diner.

