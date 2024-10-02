A beloved South Philadelphia sandwich shop has closed amid a loss in the family.

John's Roast Pork owner John Bucci said in a social media post that the weeklong closure of the sandwich shop at Weccacoe and Snyder avenues is only temporary as the family mourns the death of his mother.

"JOHN'S ROAST PORK will be closed due to a death in the family," John's Roast Pork said on an Oct. 1, 2024, Facebook post. "My mom passed away. We will re-open Tuesday, October 8th."

John's has been serving sandwiches since 1930. Among the favorites are the roast pork (of course), the "Ultimate Cheesesteak" and roast beef.

"Today, John’s Roast Pork is proudly run by the third generation of the Bucci Family," the sandwich shop's website says. "The recipe and commitment to serving a delicious sandwich have not changed!"