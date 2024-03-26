Good news for Philadelphia cheesesteak lovers, Jim’s Steaks South Street has a new target date set this year to reopen after a fire devastated the building over a year ago.

The cheesesteak hotspot posted a countdown for May 2024 on Facebook, exciting the fans of their famous Philly cheesesteak.

Back in July 2022, the popular Philly cheesesteak hot spot caught on fire, calling more than 100 firefighters to the scene.

The flames traveled through the building's heating and cooling system before first responders put out the fire that ultimately destroyed the building.

Last January, the cheesesteak joint put out blueprints for their new building following the devastating fire in a post stating that the business will be back in 2023.

Unfortunately for Jim’s Steaks lovers, that was not the case.

Now, the wait is almost over with a new reopening date finally scheduled for this May.

Jim’s Steaks also posted on Instagram stating that when they head back to South Street they will have also expanded to the building next door.

According to the Philly cheesesteak shop, the restaurant's expansion will move into the space that used to hold the Eye’s Gallery, which has been relocated to another spot on South Street.