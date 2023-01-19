NJ Wit: Geno's Steaks Bringing Its Philly Cheesesteaks to South Jersey

South Philadelphia icon Geno's Steaks is crossing the Delaware River for its first-ever New Jersey location with a modern spin.

That's right, after serving up steaks at South 9th Street and Passyunk Avenue for decades and in more recent years at some outposts within city limits, Geno's is heading to the Garden State as part of a virtual food hall concept in Cherry Hill, Camden County.

Geno Vento will join Foodiehall’s Dan Goldberg and Geno’s Steaks’ mascot Whizzie just after lunchtime Thursday to cut a 10-foot cheesesteak to officially open the cheesesteak shop at the virtual food hall at 1931 Olney Avenue.

So what's a virtual food hall?

"Foodiehall is a delivery and pickup-only e-Restaurant created by Dan Goldberg," according to a news release promoting the Geno's opening.

“Geno’s Steaks has been a beloved Philadelphia institution for more than 50 years, and since we were looking to add a cheesesteak concept to our repertoire, we knew this was the right move,” Goldberg said. “We’ve been discussing this partnership with Geno for some time now, and it’s been really incredible to learn about all that goes into creating his delicious sandwiches. We’re super excited to bring such an iconic brand to South Jersey.”

Geno's is the eighth eatery to join Foodiehall, Goldberg said. The virtual food hall opened less than a year ago in February 2022.

So what's it like to bring the "Philadelphia Original" to South Jersey?

“I have a home in Cherry Hill, and I followed Foodiehall’s launch last year,” Vento said. “I’m really impressed with what Dan and his entire team have accomplished in the short time that they’ve been operating. We receive lots of requests to deliver our cheesesteaks outside of the Philadelphia area, so we’re really happy we can now offer our cheesesteaks and roast pork sandwiches to South Jersey residents by being a part of this concept."

Among the sandwiches Geno's will offer at the Cherry Hill outpost are Cheesesteak Hoagie, Pizza Steak and Steak Hoagie options with a variety of toppings including whiz, American cheese, provolone, mushrooms, peppers, and raw or fried onions, according to the businesses.

"We’re all very excited to get going," Vento said.

