The Wawa Secret Menu Is Back... Smoothier and Spookier

Wawa's Halloween-themed Secret menu features three special smoothie creations in its spell book

By Dan Stamm

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Wawa is going all Halloween with its latest Secret Menu creations.

    • The convenience store chain is now offering three smoothies to customers who press the goose while ordering.

    • The spell book flavors are Blueberry Pom Reader, Mystical Mango and Spellbinding Strawberry.

    Wawa is casting a spell with its "smooth" new Halloween-themed Secret Menu.

    The Philly-area convenience store chain has opened the book, literally, on its #WawaSecretMenu, asking people who click on the purple goose on the lower left hand corner of the ordering kiosk screen to "Come in for a spell."

    Once you press the spell book, three options for spooky creamy smoothies are revealed: Blueberry Pom Reader, Mystical Mango and Spellbinding Strawberry.

    There are other choices to be made: 16 or 24 ounces and with or without whipped cream. Life’s tough choices.

    Once your selection is made you complete your order, pay ($4.89 for 16-ounce and 50 cents more for a 24-ounce in Philly) and wait to taste the creamy goodness.

    Wawa revealed its new Secret Menu items in a Monday Instagram story. And, on Tuesday, NBC10 was able to order all the tasty treats.

    We reached out to Wawa for further comment about the smoothies, but Wawa is keeping details a mystery.

      

