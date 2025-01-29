NBC10 Responds

NBC10 Responds shares tips on maximizing your tax refund

Throughout tax season, NBC10 Responds is sharing important tips to help you maximize your refund

Tax season is here! If you haven't done yours yet or are looking for tips on getting the biggest refund possible, NBC10 Responds has you covered.

From deductions to credits to audits, we’re helping you maximize your refund.

In the weeks ahead, we'll be airing stories each week with tax refund tips. Then in February, our full "Maximizing Your Tax Refund" special will air and stream on NBC10, the NBC10 app and NBC10's streaming channel.

We'll also continuously update this article with helpful links and stories. See below:

Free Tax prep in Philly

Search for Free Tax Prep by Zip Code

Free Tax Prep by County in NJ

Have a consumer complaint? Call 215-201-5310

Free Tax Prep in Delaware

