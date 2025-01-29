NBC10 Responds shares tips on maximizing your tax refund

Tax season is here! If you haven't done yours yet or are looking for tips on getting the biggest refund possible, NBC10 Responds has you covered.

From deductions to credits to audits, we’re helping you maximize your refund.

In the weeks ahead, we'll be airing stories each week with tax refund tips. Then in February, our full "Maximizing Your Tax Refund" special will air and stream on NBC10, the NBC10 app and NBC10's streaming channel.

We'll also continuously update this article with helpful links and stories. See below:

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Free Tax prep in Philly

Search for Free Tax Prep by Zip Code

Free Tax Prep by County in NJ

Free Tax Prep in Delaware