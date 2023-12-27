If you’re worried about the bills from the holidays arriving or if you really want to get your finances in order for 2024, NBC10 Responds is offering a helping hand.
On Thursday, NBC10 is airing our “Managing Your Money” special. Whether you’re struggling with food prices, struggling to pay your mortgage or facing credit card debt, we have expert advice as well as information on free programs and available financial help.
Be sure to watch “NBC10 Responds: Managing Your Money” on Dec. 28, at 7:30 p.m. on NBC10, Roku and in the video embedded at the top of this article.
Below you can also find a list of helpful links and contact information:
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Mortgage Help
Struggling to pay your mortgage?
- Call your servicer- your mortgage company and ask about your options. You’ll need to explain why you’re struggling and if the problem is temporary or permanent. There may be government programs available to help. (HEMAP) (ERMA)
- Options may include: Refinance, Loan Modification, Repayment Plan
- Need help? Call a HUD-approved Counseling Agency- listed below OR Call (800) 569-4287 to find a housing counselor near you. Make sure your counselor is HUD approved.
NBC10 Responds
Have a consumer complaint? Call 215-201-5310
Local agencies
Philadelphia
Save Your Home: 215-334-4663
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency
South Jersey
Foreclosure Prevention Counselor
Delaware
Fraud & Consumer Prevention & Financial Education
Basic Repairs
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia
Montgomery County, Delaware County
New Jersey
Camden County
Burlington County
Delaware
Wilmington
If you can’t find a link for your location for basic repairs, start by calling your county and ask for housing and/or community development office. Many municipalities also have programs specifically for heating systems.
Repairs/Modifications for persons with disabilities
Philadelphia
Adaptive Modifications Program
Loans for Renovations
Philadelphia
Restore, Repair, Renew (RRR) Initiative
New Jersey
Rental Assistance
Philadelphia
Rental assistance for low-income households