If you’re worried about the bills from the holidays arriving or if you really want to get your finances in order for 2024, NBC10 Responds is offering a helping hand.

On Thursday, NBC10 is airing our “Managing Your Money” special. Whether you’re struggling with food prices, struggling to pay your mortgage or facing credit card debt, we have expert advice as well as information on free programs and available financial help.

Be sure to watch “NBC10 Responds: Managing Your Money” on Dec. 28, at 7:30 p.m. on NBC10, Roku and in the video embedded at the top of this article.

Below you can also find a list of helpful links and contact information:

Mortgage Help

Struggling to pay your mortgage?

Call your servicer- your mortgage company and ask about your options. You’ll need to explain why you’re struggling and if the problem is temporary or permanent. There may be government programs available to help. (HEMAP) (ERMA) Options may include: Refinance, Loan Modification, Repayment Plan Need help? Call a HUD-approved Counseling Agency- listed below OR Call (800) 569-4287 to find a housing counselor near you. Make sure your counselor is HUD approved.

Housing Counseling Services

Local agencies

Philadelphia

Save Your Home: 215-334-4663

Housing Counseling

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

South Jersey

Find a Counselor

Foreclosure Prevention Counselor

Delaware

Housing Counseling Agencies

Fraud & Consumer Prevention & Financial Education

Basic Repairs

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

Basic Systems Repair Program

Montgomery County, Delaware County

Home Repair Inquiry Form

New Jersey

Camden County

Home Improvement Program

Burlington County

Emergency Home Repair Program

Delaware

Wilmington

Homeowner Repair Program

If you can’t find a link for your location for basic repairs, start by calling your county and ask for housing and/or community development office. Many municipalities also have programs specifically for heating systems.

Repairs/Modifications for persons with disabilities

Philadelphia

Adaptive Modifications Program

Loans for Renovations

Philadelphia

Restore, Repair, Renew (RRR) Initiative

New Jersey

Home Improvement Program

Rental Assistance

Philadelphia

Rental assistance for low-income households

Homeowners maintenance manual

Low Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP)

Search for LIHEAP information by state here