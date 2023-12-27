Managing Your Money

NBC10 Responds: Managing Your Money

By NBC10 Staff

If you’re worried about the bills from the holidays arriving or if you really want to get your finances in order for 2024, NBC10 Responds is offering a helping hand. 

On Thursday, NBC10 is airing our “Managing Your Money” special. Whether you’re struggling with food prices, struggling to pay your mortgage or facing credit card debt, we have expert advice as well as information on free programs and available financial help. 

Be sure to watch “NBC10 Responds: Managing Your Money” on Dec. 28, at 7:30 p.m. on NBC10, Roku and in the video embedded at the top of this article. 

Below you can also find a list of helpful links and contact information: 

Mortgage Help 

Struggling to pay your mortgage?

  1. Call your servicer- your mortgage company and ask about your options. You’ll need to explain why you’re struggling and if the problem is temporary or permanent. There may be government programs available to help. (HEMAP) (ERMA)
  2. Options may include: Refinance, Loan Modification, Repayment Plan
  3. Need help? Call a HUD-approved Counseling Agency- listed below OR Call (800) 569-4287 to find a housing counselor near you. Make sure your counselor is HUD approved.

Housing Counseling Services 

Local agencies

Philadelphia 

Save Your Home: 215-334-4663 

Housing Counseling 

Pennsylvania 

Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency 

South Jersey

Find a Counselor 

Foreclosure Prevention Counselor 

Delaware 

Housing Counseling Agencies 

Fraud & Consumer Prevention & Financial Education 

Basic Repairs 

Pennsylvania 

Philadelphia 

Basic Systems Repair Program 

Montgomery County, Delaware County

Home Repair Inquiry Form 

New Jersey 

Camden County

Home Improvement Program 

Burlington County

Emergency Home Repair Program 

Delaware 

Wilmington

Homeowner Repair Program 

If you can’t find a link for your location for basic repairs, start by calling your county and ask for housing and/or community development office. Many municipalities also have programs specifically for heating systems. 

Repairs/Modifications for persons with disabilities 

Philadelphia 

Adaptive Modifications Program 

Loans for Renovations 

Philadelphia 

Restore, Repair, Renew (RRR) Initiative 

New Jersey

Home Improvement Program 

Rental Assistance 

Philadelphia 

Rental assistance for low-income households 

Homeowners maintenance manual 

Low Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) 

Search for LIHEAP information by state here 

