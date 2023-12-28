Managing Your Money: Mortgage Help

Struggling to pay your mortgage?
- Call your servicer- your mortgage company and ask about your options. You’ll need to explain why you’re struggling and if the problem is temporary or permanent. There may be government programs available to help. (HEMAP) (ERMA)
- Options may include: Refinance, Loan Modification, Repayment Plan
- Need help? Call a HUD-approved Counseling Agency- listed below OR Call (800) 569-4287 to find a housing counselor near you. Make sure your counselor is HUD approved.
Find Housing Counseling Services here
Local agencies
Save Your Home: 215-334-4663
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency
South Jersey
Foreclosure Prevention Counselor