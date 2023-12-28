Managing Your Money

Managing Your Money: Mortgage Help

Struggling to pay your mortgage?

  1. Call your servicer- your mortgage company and ask about your options. You’ll need to explain why you’re struggling and if the problem is temporary or permanent. There may be government programs available to help. (HEMAP) (ERMA)
  2. Options may include: Refinance, Loan Modification, Repayment Plan
  3. Need help? Call a HUD-approved Counseling Agency- listed below OR Call (800) 569-4287 to find a housing counselor near you. Make sure your counselor is HUD approved.

Find Housing Counseling Services here 

Local agencies

Save Your Home: 215-334-4663 

Housing Counseling 

Pennsylvania 

Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency 

South Jersey

Find a Counselor 

Foreclosure Prevention Counselor 

Delaware 

Housing Counseling Agencies 

Fraud & Consumer Prevention & Financial Education 

