Managing Your Money: Basic Repairs and loans for renovations

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

Basic Systems Repair Program

Montgomery County, Delaware County

Home Repair Inquiry Form

New Jersey

Camden County

Home Improvement Program

Burlington County

Emergency Home Repair Program

Delaware

Wilmington

Homeowner Repair Program

If you can’t find a link for your location for basic repairs, start by calling your county and ask for housing and/or community development office. Many municipalities also have programs specifically for heating systems.

Repairs/Modifications for persons with disabilities

Philadelphia

Adaptive Modifications Program

Loans for Renovations

Philadelphia

Restore, Repair, Renew (RRR) Initiative

New Jersey

Home Improvement Program

Rental Assistance

Philadelphia

Rental assistance for low-income households

Homeowners maintenance manual