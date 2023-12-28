Managing Your Money: Basic Repairs and loans for renovations

Pennsylvania
Philadelphia
Montgomery County, Delaware County
New Jersey
Camden County
Burlington County
Delaware
Wilmington
If you can’t find a link for your location for basic repairs, start by calling your county and ask for housing and/or community development office. Many municipalities also have programs specifically for heating systems.
Repairs/Modifications for persons with disabilities
Philadelphia
Adaptive Modifications Program
Loans for Renovations
Philadelphia
Restore, Repair, Renew (RRR) Initiative
New Jersey
Rental Assistance
Philadelphia
Rental assistance for low-income households