Managing Your Money

Managing Your Money: Basic Repairs and loans for renovations

Pennsylvania 

Philadelphia 

Basic Systems Repair Program 

Montgomery County, Delaware County

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Home Repair Inquiry Form 

New Jersey 

Camden County

NBC10 Responds

Have a consumer complaint? Call 215-201-5310

Managing Your Money Dec 27

Coming Up: NBC10 Responds: Managing Your Money

NBC10 Responds Dec 26

Business impersonation among the top scams to lookout for in 2024

Home Improvement Program 

Burlington County

Emergency Home Repair Program 

Delaware 

Wilmington

Homeowner Repair Program 

If you can’t find a link for your location for basic repairs, start by calling your county and ask for housing and/or community development office. Many municipalities also have programs specifically for heating systems. 

Repairs/Modifications for persons with disabilities 

Philadelphia 

Adaptive Modifications Program 

Loans for Renovations 

Philadelphia 

Restore, Repair, Renew (RRR) Initiative 

New Jersey

Home Improvement Program 

Rental Assistance 

Philadelphia 

Rental assistance for low-income households 

Homeowners maintenance manual 

This article tagged under:

Managing Your Money
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us