How to Keep Your Unemployment Benefits Coming as You Approach the End of Your ‘Benefit Year'

Millions of people have been relying on unemployment benefits to get through the last year. And for many filers across our regions, those benefits may be approaching their expiration date. It’s called the “Benefit Year End."

But more money is available for the unemployed since the pandemic isn’t over. NBC10 Responds breaks down what this means for you—depending on where you live.

New Jersey:

In New Jersey, the state is automatically renewing benefits for filers who are hitting the one-year mark.

In fact, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce told NBC10 Responds it’s one of the few states to automate this process.

The below graphic was designed by the state to help claimants understand if they qualify for an extension once hitting that Benefit Year End.

New Jersey’s Department of Labor has posted more information about the End of Benefit Year process on its website.

Pennsylvania:

Pennsylvania is operating its Benefit Year End extensions differently from New Jersey.

The PA Department of Labor and Industry said it’s notifying filers via mail. Keep an eye out for a letter that says you may need to reapply.

This impacts filers who are on Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Extended Benefits, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

PA L&I says people who are on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance should not apply for a new claim until PA L&I reaches out to them directly.

Additionally, PA L&I created the below flow chart to help filers understand whether or not they need to reapply for benefits.

If you have questions that are not addressed in the flow chart, you’re asked to call PA L&I. The department tell us it’s hiring new staff to assist with the call volume.

If you cannot get through on the phone, email uchelp@pa.gov. The department tells us it takes anywhere for 2-3 weeks for a response, on average.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has posted detailed information about the "Benefit Year End" on its website.

Delaware:

According to Delaware’s Department of Labor, “Individuals with active PUA and PEUC claims will be extended without interruption. Individuals whose PUA or PEUC claim have become inactive will be required to reopen their claim if they become unemployed again. The system will direct them to complete that step if (when) they log into the system.”

If you worked in Delaware and you’re receiving Unemployment Insurance, you will have to file a new claim once you hit the one year mark.

“This affects all individuals, regardless of the program through which they are receiving benefits," the Delaware Department of Labor told NBC10 Responds. "For an individual receiving PEUC benefits at the end of the benefit year, the Continued Assistance Act passed in December 2020 provided states with an option to allow them to continue collecting PEUC and delay applying for a new UI claim. We are working on the system functionality to streamline that process and will be issuing more information to affected individuals as soon as it is available.”