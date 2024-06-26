Yo, Adrian! It's ‘Rocky' movie night at the art museum

A Wawa Welcome America tradition returns.

Fans of the iconic movie Rocky can once again enjoy a free screening of the timeless film on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

But that won’t be the only thing for people to partake in.

Fans of all ages will be able to enjoy not only the film but also food and drinks from local food trucks, a pop-up beer garden, free snacks courtesy of Herr’s and Tastykake and a new Rocky Shop.

The event will be on Wednesday, June 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in one of two free 30-minute Rumble Boxing classes that will be held at the base of the art museum’s steps.

“From first time boxers to elite fighters, all are welcome, no matter their current fitness level. The two Rocky-themed free classes will offer an intense, dynamic shadow boxing & strength training workout set to old school favorites and new school beats,” says the Wawa Welcome America page.

The Rumble Boxing classes will begin at 6 p.m. Organizers do encourage those who want to participate to register on the Wawa Welcome America page.

The movie screening will begin at 8 p.m.