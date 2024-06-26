Wawa Welcome America

16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2024
Wawa Welcome America

Yo, Adrian! It's ‘Rocky' movie night at the art museum

The movie screening will begin at 8 p.m.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Wawa Welcome America

A Wawa Welcome America tradition returns.

Fans of the iconic movie Rocky can once again enjoy a free screening of the timeless film on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

But that won’t be the only thing for people to partake in.

Fans of all ages will be able to enjoy not only the film but also food and drinks from local food trucks, a pop-up beer garden, free snacks courtesy of Herr’s and Tastykake and a new Rocky Shop.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The event will be on Wednesday, June 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in one of two free 30-minute Rumble Boxing classes that will be held at the base of the art museum’s steps.

“From first time boxers to elite fighters, all are welcome, no matter their current fitness level. The two Rocky-themed free classes will offer an intense, dynamic shadow boxing & strength training workout set to old school favorites and new school beats,” says the Wawa Welcome America page.

Wawa Welcome America

16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2024

Wawa Welcome America Jun 18

What's happening today at Wawa Welcome America festival: Rocky Movie Night

Wawa Welcome America Jun 18

Vote now: These are 4 Wawa Hero Award finalists vying for $50K grant

The Rumble Boxing classes will begin at 6 p.m. Organizers do encourage those who want to participate to register on the Wawa Welcome America page.

The movie screening will begin at 8 p.m.

Sign up for our Wawa Welcome America newsletter to get the latest on all the events.

This article tagged under:

Wawa Welcome AmericaPhiladelphia Museum of Art
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us