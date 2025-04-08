Red White & Blue To-Do to launch 52 weeks of 1sts for America's 250th birthday

America turns 250 years old in 2026 and Philadelphia -- the place the United States was born -- is ready to celebrate with the world with a year's worth of firsts.

Historic district and America 250 organizers are gathering on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, to reveal plans the second-annual Red, White, & Blue To-Do celebration, described as "a lively and patriotic event set for July 2, 2025, honoring the day the Second Continental Congress voted for independence."

The event is part of Wawa Welcome America free fun for the days leading up to July 4th.

"A vibrant display of patriotic celebration, Red, White, & Blue To-Do features flag raising, events at historic sites and museums, and the Red, White, & Blue To-Do Pomp & Parade with red wagon floats and entertainment, as well as a block party, live music, happy hours, extended hours at historic attractions, and ending with a patriotic concert on Independence Mall," Wawa Welcome America organizers said.

Tuesday's announcement, however, was about more than just one day.

"The announcement will also introduce the 2026 52 Weeks of Firsts, a yearlong citywide celebration that will highlight Philadelphia’s role as the birthplace of American innovation by showcasing historic 'firsts' that originated across the city," the Philadelphia Historic District 250th Committee said in a news release.

During the announcement, officials spoke of their excitement for hosting Semiquincentennial celebrations in Philly.

"Our partners have come together in the spirit of true collaboration to create a unique and memorable experience for visitors to Philadelphia's Historic District in 2025, 2026 and beyond," National Constitution Center Executive Vice President and CEO Vince Stango said at the news conference.