First Alert expected: Damaging winds, intense storms in the afternoon on Wednesday

The NBC10 First Alert Weather team is planning to issue a First Alert for tomorrow, Wednesday, June 26 starting at 11 a.m.

The severe weather is expected to last through the evening hours as the main line of storms could arrive around 6 p.m.

Be prepared to possibly see damaging winds, hail, flooding and even some brief tornadoes could happen. Areas northwest of the city of Philadelphia will see the strongest of the storms.

Our region is under a "slight risk" for the severe weather chances which could mean that scattered storms are possible.

Scattered storms are expected to be intense, short-lived and not widespread for our region.

Ahead of the storms, it's going to be humid and very hot. Feels like temperatures could reach into the upper 90s as Philadelphia could hit 101 degrees.

First Alert Weather meteorologist Justin Godynick shared more insight on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A little more concerned about the 🌪️ potential tomorrow. Shear, and some super cells. CAPE values 1000-2500 j/kg pic.twitter.com/QjJibfJJBZ — Justin Godynick NBC10 (@JGodynick) June 25, 2024

