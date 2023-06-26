Wawa Welcome America Day 9: Embark on cultural, historic journeys

Whether you want to spend the day at The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University or hang out at a community block party, Wawa Welcome America Day 9 has a few different activities to look forward to. You can even immerse yourself in Chinese culture at a PECO Go 4th and Learn event.
Here are the free events you can look forward to on Tuesday, June 27:
'Go 4th and Learn' at Franklin Square
What: Families can dive into Chinese culture through performances, storytellers, lantern-making, a tai chi class, and more at PECO Go 4th and Learn: A Cultural Journey. Kids can also enjoy a book giveaway in courtesy of Books in Homes USA. The setting in historic Franklin Square is currently hosting the Chinese Lantern Festival.
When: The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon on June 27
Where: Franklin Square, 6th & Race Streets 200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Fotterall Square Community Day
What: Enjoy an evening alongside the Philadelphia Union Foundation full of games, giveaways, face painting, drumming demonstrations by the West Powelton Steppers and Sixers Stixers, and more. It's all part of the Rebuild Philadelphia efforts at Fotterall Square in North Philly.
When: The family-friendly event beings at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. on June 27
Where: 2400 N. 11th Street, Philadelphia PA 19133
Get up close with dinosaurs
What: Visit the oldest natural history museum in the Americas. The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University features more than 19 million specimens for guests to learn about. But, the highlight always seems to be the dinosaur fossils.
When: Free admission begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. on June 27
Where: 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Free admission to the Mütter Museum
What: Spend some time at America's finest museum of medical history - The Mütter Museum. Through galleries, pop-up programs, and the Benjamin Rush Medical Plant Garden, there is much to learn and see. You can even see a death cast of Chang & Eng Bunker and other medical oddities.
When: Free admission begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. on June 27
Where: 19 S 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Also note: To guarantee entry, make sure to reserve your ticket here.
Free admission to the Betsy Ross House
What: Come out and see the self-proclaimed birthplace of the American flag at the Betsy Ross house and maybe even meet "Betsy" herself through interactive, historical programing.
When: Free admission begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 4:45 p.m. on June 27
Where: 239 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
