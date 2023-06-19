Wawa Welcome America is upon us.

With 16 days of family-friendly fun comes so many great events. Here are five big ones to look forward to (and it starts Monday):

What: Liberation Rising: Juneteenth Block Party festivalgoers can watch live performances from international and local artists, a community marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, vendors, community partners and food trucks. They also got moving with hands-on activities including artmaking and line dancing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

When: June 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 700 block of Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sign up for our Wawa Welcome America newsletter to get the latest on all the events.

Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta

What: This annual two-day family-friendly festival celebrates Hispanic culture and heritage through food, dance, and music ending with fireworks. This year Manny Manuel and El Canario will be in attendance to perform during the event.

When: The event begins on June 24 at 2 p.m. and concludes June 25 at 9 p.m.

Where: Great Plaza at Penn's Landing

Wawa Hoagie Day

What: Free lunch alert! Join Wawa in celebrating local hero's with entertainment and free Wawa hoagies in Old City.

When: Free hoagies will be served on June 28 at noon and the event will conclude at 3 p.m.

Where: 15 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Pershing’s Own Concert / Fireworks on the Waterfront

What: Join the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" during their patriotic concert, followed by a display of fireworks over the Delaware River Waterfront.

When: July 1, starting at 8 p.m.

Where: S. Columbus Boulevard & Chestnut Street 19106

Gospel on Independence

What: Gospel on independence returns again for Wawa Welcome America to pay a tribute to the 160th Anniversary of when the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. The Welcome America choir will sing under the direction of Austin Woodlin and Zak Williams showcasing both the Six Singing Sista’s Ensemble and Philly Remembers Choir as well as special guests.

Where: 599 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 1910

When: Join the celebration on July 2 at 6 p.m.

Also Note: Seating limited and is first-come first-served. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

There are many more events and free museums to visit during the Wawa Welcome America festival leading up to the free concert featuring headliners Demi Lovato and Ludacris on the fourth of July.

Of course, the main event happens on July 4th with the July 4th Concert featuring Demi Lovato and Ludacris followed by fireworks on the Ben Franklin Parkway.