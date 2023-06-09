Chinese Lantern Festival once again to light up Philly's Franklin Square this summer

You may have seen the colorful art already being put into place. The Chinese Lantern Festival is returning to Philadelphia for the summer of 2023.

Here are some answers to questions about the colorful light experience at historic Franklin Square:

When does the 2023 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival take place?

The Chinese light and cultural festival takes place daily in Franklin Square at North 6th and Race streets from Wednesday, June 21, through Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. The park is open during the day from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the festival taking over at night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

What can visitors expect to see?

Visitors can check out dozens of larger-than-life displays. Organizers have yet to reveal what light-up art will be new this year.

The festival will also include traditional Chinese performances including face-changing, acrobatics, juggling, dance and plate-spinning.

Should I come hungry and thirsty?

Asian cuisine, American cuisine and the Dragon Beer Garden operated by Cescaphe will be open throughout the event, with favorites Oishii, Sang Kee and SquareBurger operated by Cooperage offering up eats.

How much are tickets?

Adults (18-64): $22 (Sunday to Thursday), $25 (Friday and Saturday)

Youth (13-17): $20 (Sun-Thurs), $23 ( Fri & Sat)

Children (3-12): $14

Children (2 and under): FREE

Seniors (Ages 65+) & Active Military (with ID & comes with one guest): $20 (Sun-Thurs), $23 (Fri & Sat)

A portion of the proceeds will go to Historic Philadelphia, Inc., a nonprofit that operates and manages Franklin Square.

Click here to purchase timed tickets.

Want to mini golf or ride the carousel as well?

This year, festival organizers are offering combo tickets for admission to the festival as well as Philly Mini Golf and/or the Parx Liberty Carousel. Prices vary depending on the day of the week.

Still have questions?

For more information and tickets visit their website.