Day 8 marks nearly the halfway point of the Wawa Welcome America Festival. There are two free events that are sure to brighten your day on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Gospel on Independence

End your day with the moving and uplifting performance of Gospel on Independence from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Independence National Historic Park.

This year, the performance is celebrating the 200th Anniversary of Harriet Tubman as an Ode to Freedom.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gospel legend Yolanda Yvette Adams will star in the performance alongside the Welcome America Mass Choir with talented singers from all over the City of Philadelphia, as well as many other performers.

You can see the list of all performers here.

Seating for this event is first-come first-serve and guests are invited to bring chairs and/or blankets to sit on for the duration of the event.

Pay What You Wish Day at the Neon Museum of Philadelphia

The 26th is Pay What You Wish Day at the Neon Museum of Philadelphia. You can check out the museum's collection of more than 150 neon artworks and various signage.

The museum is committed to preserving historic signage that serves as an important element of our history not only in Philadelphia, but across the nation.

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., through exhibitions, a video archive and a browsing library, you can see how the museum promotes appreciation of the 20th-century American neon art.

Full Details on Wawa Welcome America Day 8 Festivities:

Pay What You Wish at Neon Museum of Philadelphia

When: June 26 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Neon Museum of Philadelphia

1800 N. American St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

Gospel on Independence

When: June 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Independence National Historic Park

5th & Market Streets