More than two weeks of free Wawa Welcome America fun came to a musical close on July 4th as rapper Ludacris, pop sensation Demi Lovato and "The Man Behind the Music" Adam Blackstone took the stage on Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
From the music to the fireworks. Here's a look back at the 2023 Wawa Welcome America main event:
Ludacris gets people to 'Act a Fool'
After a weather delay, rapper/actor Ludacris was first to take the July 4 stage.
"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but in this place of Brotherly Love," Ludacris said moments before taking the stage. That sure got all the fans to "Stand Up!"
He might have been in Philly, but he kicked off the show with his ode to his hometown, "Welcome to Atlanta." Luda than got the crowd before jumping into "Act a Fool." He then got the "real Luda" fans going with "Southern Hospitality."
Wawa Welcome America
16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2023
The hit parade continued with "Area Codes," including a shoutout to eh women of the "215" and "267." "Yeah" the hits kept coming with Luda's collaborations on Justin Bieber's "Baby," Fergie's "Glamourous," and his own hit "Money Maker."
Luda couldn't wrap his set without asking a question: "What's Your Fantasy?" and getting the crowd to move in all directions with "Stand Up" and "How Low."
He had the crowd moving and rapping along with "My Chick Bad" and "All I Do Is Win" before making his "Move" off the stage.
Adam Blackstone brings a Philly flair to the stage
Adam Blackstone -- a New Jersey native who started his musical career in Philly -- brought the bass to the stage. The musical director for so many artists -- including Rihanna -- said it was "good to be home" as he then launched into a some Philly-fied hits of his own before a version of "Lovely Day."
Blackstone then brought out Kevin Ross to "Wake Up Everybody" with a medley of hits.
Blackstone then welcomed the singers of WanMor to the stage. The boy band -- featuring family members of Wanyá Morris -- then got into the "Motown Philly" vibe by performing a Boyz II Men classic.
Demi Lovato rocks her hits
"Sorry, Not Sorry," but Demi Lovato's July 4th set rocked. Backed by a band of musicians, the pop icon blistered through new hits and new takes on some of her classics.
She kicked off her set with Confident then rocked into a trio of news songs: "Substance," "Freak" and "Eat Me."
Lovato took fans to "La La Land" in hopes they "Don't Forget." She then rocked out to "Give Your Heart a Break" and Tell Me You Love Me."
After introducing the women backing her on stage, Lovato launched into a rocking version of her hit "Sorry Not Sorry."
Lovato hit the keys for an emotional rendition of "Skyscraper" before wrapping up her set with "Skin of My Teeth," "Heart Attack" and "Cool for the Summer."
Fireworks bring a dramatic end to 16 days of fun
Wow! What better way to wrap up 16 days of Wawa Welcome America fun then a July 4th fireworks show over Philadelphia.
Can't wait to see you back on the Parkway in 2024.