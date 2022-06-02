Wawa Welcome America Day 1: Marking Juneteenth With a Block Party

Juneteenth will once again be marking the start of the Wawa Welcome America festival that brings 16 days of family fun and learning to Philadelphia. Here's the free events you can expect to see on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Free Admission to African American Museum in Philadelphia

Wawa is partnering with the African American Museum in Philadelphia to honor the history of the federal holiday by inviting everyone to experience African American heritage and culture at AAMP in the Old City neighborhood.

Enjoy free admission to the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All you need to do is register online here.

Individuals are encouraged and welcomed to explore the art galleries and historical exhibits on Sunday.

Juneteenth Block Party

You don't need to enter the museum to celebrate the legacy of emancipation at the Juneteenth Block Party. AAMP has partnered with Wawa and Visit Philadelphia to host this family-friendly outdoor event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festivalgoers will be able to check out live performances from international and local artists, a community marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, vendors, community partners and food trucks, Wawa Welcome America says. You can also get moving with hands-on activities including art-making and line dancing.

You can also check in with folks from the Pennsylvania Turnpike and E-ZPass during the block party for a chance to win up-front access to the grand July 4 concert featuring Jason Derulo and fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The History of Juneteenth

Juneteenth has its roots in the freeing of people who were previously enslaved in Galveston, Texas more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed people who were enslaved in the South in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived at Galveston with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. The following year on June 19, celebrations began in Galveston and the observance has grown nationwide since.

Full Details on Wawa Welcome America Day 1 Festivities

Juneteenth Block Party at AAMP

When: June 19, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Outside the African American Museum in Philadelphia

701 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Explore the AAMP with Free Admission

When: June 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: African American Museum in Philadelphia

701 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106