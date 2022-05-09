Find Out Who Will Headline Free July 4th Wawa Welcome America Concert in Philly

Drumroll, please...

The fireworks will burst both over Philadelphia and on stage this Independence Day as the July 4, 2022 Wawa Welcome America concert -- the main event of more than two festival weeks -- takes place.

In 2021, Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida co-headlined the July 4th concert at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Fairmount Park.

So who will take the Philadelphia stage this summer? On Tuesday at 10 a.m., city leaders and Wawa Welcome America organizers will reveal the headliner and location for the 2022 main event.

The July 4th concert, which this summer comes after two years of smaller celebrations due to the COVID pandemic, caps off 16 days of free fun to be had throughout Philadelphia as part of the annual celebration of America's freedom.

We already know that the 2022 festival will begin on Juneteenth (June 19, 2022) and end on July 4, 2022. Organizers haven't revealed any details (yet) about special events. They have, however, teased some of the traditional highlights -- including Wawa Hoagie Day -- on the event's website:

"Festival attendees can enjoy free concerts, fireworks, complimentary museum access, Wawa Hoagie Day, and more!"

Also on the site, you can check out some of the museums that will open their doors for the festival, from the Museum of Illusions to the National Constitution Center to Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. All are offering free visits, according to WWA's events page.

And this year, WWA is continuing with its “Freedom – Liberty” programming that was expanded in commemoration of Juneteenth in 2021.

Those events, in partnership with African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) and Visit Philadelphia, were designed by AAMP to provide education and awareness of Juneteenth. They also explore the themes that tie Juneteenth and July 4th together.

NBC10 and Telemundo 62 will be your home for all the learning, fun and music to be enjoyed during Wawa Welcome America in Philadelphia. Stay tuned.