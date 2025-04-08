America 250

Red White & Blue To-Do to launch 52 weeks of 1sts for America's 250th birthday

Officials are revealing Philadelphia's yearlong plan to celebrate America's Semiquincentennial

By Dan Stamm

America turns 250 years old in 2026 and Philadelphia -- the place the United States was born -- is ready to celebrate with the world with a year's worth of firsts.

Historic district and America 250 organizers are gathering on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, to reveal plans the second-annual Red, White, & Blue To-Do celebration, described as "a lively and patriotic event set for July 2, 2025, honoring the day the Second Continental Congress voted for independence."

"The announcement will also introduce the 2026 52 Weeks of Firsts, a yearlong citywide celebration that will highlight Philadelphia’s role as the birthplace of American innovation by showcasing historic 'firsts' that originated across the city," the Philadelphia Historic District 250th Committee said in a news release.

During the announcement, officials spoke of their excitement for hosting Semiquincentennial celebrations in Philly.

This story is developing and will be updated.

