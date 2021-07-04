Wawa Hero Award Winner The Veterans Group Will Receive $50K Grant

This year's Wawa Foundation Hero Award is going to The Veterans Group!

The organization is a homeless facility serving veterans in the Philadelphia area, with an emphasis on those whose service resulted in mental or physical health issues. The Veterans Group will receive $50,000 to expand their efforts.

The group has two University City homes that offer lodging, three nutritional meals each day, assistance with finding a job and help with obtaining DL214, which is required for gaining medical benefits.

Vince Papale, a former Philadelphia Eagle and the honorary chair person for The Veterans Group Operation Invincible, said the group would use the prize money to pay for food and water for the vets, as well as necessary roof repairs.

"$50,000 would go a long, long way in order to repair the roof and make the things that makes it really comfortable for the vets to be a part of that shelter," Papale said in an interview before the winner was announced.

The Wawa Foundation gives out the Hero Award annually as part of its Wawa Welcome America celebration.

The runners up, Able Body Christian Men, Garces Foundation and Philadelphia Police Athletic League, will each receive a $10,000 grant.

"[The Veterans] have done so much for the community and this would be just the best thing for them," Papale said ahead of the announcement.