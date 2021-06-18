You Can Vote for One Local Nonprofit to Win the $50,000 Wawa Foundation Hero Award

What to Know The Wawa Foundation is giving a $50,000 grant to one local non-profit organization.

You can help choose the winner by voting before June 29.

The winner will be announced on July 4 as part of Wawa Welcome America 2021.

The Wawa Foundation is giving $50,000 to a local non-profit organization, and you can help decide the winner by voting before June 29.

The fifth annual Wawa Foundation Hero Award is down to four finalists. The winning organization will receive a $50,000 grant courtesy of The Wawa Foundation and the three runners up will each receive a $10,000 grant.

The winner will be announced on July 4 at Independence Hall as part of Wawa Welcome America.

Take a look at the finalists in consideration for this year's award, and then cast your vote here. (Finalists listed in alphabetical order):

Able Body Christian Men

ABC Men, Inc. serves the community by helping seniors, people with disabilities and youth in need. The group supports underserved communities through free snow removal, clothes and food distribution, transportation to medical appointments and more.

We are a finalist for the Wawa Foundation Hero Award. We are in the running to get $50k to help us buy a van. A van will allow us to transport food people in need. Please VOTE for ABC Men Inc. https://t.co/BXWfUcYfcd pic.twitter.com/sU9CIeS4xf — ABC Men (@ABC_Men_Inc) June 16, 2021

Garces Foundation

The Garces Foundation helps South Philadelphia's underserved immigrant community access healthcare and education. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group established a food pantry to serve Philadelphians, with an emphasis on low-income immigrants affected by the economic disruptions.

Philadelphia Police Athletic League

The Police Athletic League is committed to serving youth, reducing crime, promoting character development and improving educational outcomes in Philadelphia. Police officers and other volunteers offer sports and other programs to youth in Police Athletic League centers in some of Philadelphia's highest crime and lowest income neighborhoods.

The Veterans Group

The Veterans Group is a homeless facility serving veterans in the Philadelphia area, with an emphasis on those whose service resulted in mental or physical health issues. The group offers lodging, three nutritional meals each day, assistance with finding a job and assistance with obtaining DL214, which is required for gaining medical benefits.