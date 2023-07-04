Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney presented the final Magis Award of his administration's run during the 2023 Wawa Welcome America Celebration of Freedom on July 4th.

The William Penn Foundation that focuses on education, environmental protection and other initiatives is the 2023 recipient of the Magis Award.

"Although we celebrate our nation’s freedom and independence, we also know that we are still in the pursuit of these principles for all our citizens," Kenney said while announcing the foundation as the 2023 Magis recipient. "It has been a privilege as mayor to highlight and recognize individuals and organizations who are making our city a better place to live. On this Independence Day, it will be my honor to present the eighth annual Mayor’s Magis Award to the William Penn Foundation for their continued investment in our city and our youth.”

Kenney officially presented the William Penn Foundation's Dr. Janet Haas, chair emeritus of the William Penn Foundation, with the award on the morning of July 4th at the ceremony outside Independence Hall.

“We share the Magis award with the organizations we support," Haas said when announced as the winner. “Our roots are in Philadelphia, and it has been a privilege to work alongside so many others who have a similar commitment to our city and to helping create more opportunities for all Philadelphians."

What work does the William Penn Foundation do?

"The William Penn Foundation, based in Philadelphia, was established by Otto Haas and his wife Phoebe Haas and has been committed to improving the quality of life and advancing philanthropy in the Greater Philadelphia region for the last 70 years," Kenney's administration said in a news release.

The foundation looks "to enhance the vitality and vibrancy of the Greater Philadelphia region," according to the William Penn Foundation website. "We are committed to increasing high-quality, educational opportunities for economically disadvantaged students; supporting arts, culture and the development of accessible and vibrant public spaces; and protecting the Delaware River watershed."

The Magis Award was created by Kenney in 2016 to honor a person (or organizations) that "does and achieves more, serving the greater good in the City of Philadelphia."

The Celebration of Freedom event also features the awarding of the Wawa Foundation Hero award to a local nonprofit organization and the Celebration of Freedom Award presented by Freedom Mortgage.