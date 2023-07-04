The winner of the 2023 Celebrate Freedom Award presented by Freedom Mortgage is a mom who serves her community as a firefighter, officials announced July 4th morning.

New York City firefighter Jacqueline Benel -- a single mother to three girls -- was announced the grand-prize winner of the Celebrate Freedom Award on the morning of July 4th during the Wawa Welcome America Celebration of Freedom Ceremony presented by Freedom Mortgage at Independence Hall.

The Celebrate Freedom Award gave the opportunity for service members, veterans, first responders and health care workers to tell their story and answer the question: "What does freedom mean to you?"

Benel was flown into Philadelphia to be recognized for her service at the ceremony on July 4th. She also received a $10,000 check from Freedom Mortgage.

Benel's daughter joined her on stage and even shouted "mom" at the end of her mom's speech thanking Freedom Mortgage for the honor.

Get to know some of the other amazing heroes and finalists with these excerpts from their personal submissions:

Eddie A., police officer/EMT, Pennsylvania

"Working now as a police officer, I know that every day when I leave my house, I can help make a difference in somebody's life..." Eddie wrote.

Jasmine O., U.S. Air Force, North Carolina

"I, an 18-year-old second-generation child of Ghanian parents, decided to join the United State Air Force to fight for this complicated concept called freedom...," Jasmine wrote.

Tiffanie I., Navy vet/EMT, North Carolina

"What does freedom mean to me... Freedom was fought for by the patriots of this country..." Tiffanie wrote.