Philly Independence Day Parade: Road Closures, What to Know

🇺🇸 Kick off America's birthday with a grand celebration! The Salute to America Independence Day Parade presented by PNC will take over the streets of Philadelphia on July 4th from 11 a.m. to noon as part of Wawa Welcome America.

Here's what you need to know about the celebratory happenings and the road closures that go along with it.

The grand marshal of the parade, Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles, will lead the way as extravagant patriotic floats, United States Military units, marching bands, cultural groups, dance performances, historical characters and dynamic elements from nine states will make their way through the streets of the City of Brotherly Love.

This year, the parade is running along a new route.

The following streets will be closed for the formation area of the parade:

• 2nd Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street from 6 a.m.

• Chestnut/Market Street Viaduct between Chestnut and Front Streets to 2nd and Market Streets from 6 a.m.

• Market Street between 3rd Street to Front Street from 6 a.m.

• Front Street between Dock Street to Market Street from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Chestnut Street between 2nd Street and Front Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until conclusion of parade:

• 3rd Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

• 4th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

• 5th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

• 6th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

• 7th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

• 8th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

• 9th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

• 10th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

• 11th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

• 12th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

• JFK Blvd. between Market Street and 15th Street

• N. Broad Street between JFK Blvd. and Vine Street

• S. Penn Square from S. Broad Street to E. Market Street

• E. Market from Front Street to City Hall

• 12th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

• 13th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

• Arch Street between 12th Street and Broad Street

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street will be closed from noon to 4 p.m. for the holiday festivities.

If you are parked along any of these streets, be sure to move your car the night of July 3, or before the closures listed above begin. For a complete list of road closures throughout the festival, see here.

If you are using SEPTA to get to the parade, you can hop off at any station on East Market Street between 2nd Street and City Hall. Hop off at 2nd Street station if you want to be near the start of the parade, or City Hall station if you want to catch all the floats and excitement at the end of the route. SEPTA is operating on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

Just before the parade, you can start your morning at the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony presented by Freedom Mortgage at Independence Hall from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

What better place to celebrate America's birthday than at the place it all began? Catch a reading of the Declaration of Independence, special guests, Mayor Jim Kenney’s Magis Award presentation, the reveal of the Wawa Foundation Hero Award winner and Freedom Mortgage’s Celebrate Freedom Award at this free event open to the public.

Don't miss out on these exciting events on the final day of the 16-day free Wawa Welcome America festival.