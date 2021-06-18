Wawa Welcome America

Go 4th and Learn is Back for Wawa Welcome America with Family-Friendly Activities

Kids of all ages can learn about Juneteenth, the science of fireworks, music and the Bicycle Coalition

By Hannah Gross

  • Go 4th and Learn is back for Wawa Welcome America from Juneteenth to July 4.
  • All of the events are family-friendly and include free book giveaways.
  • Kids can learn about Juneteenth, the science of fireworks and more.

Go 4th and Learn is back for Wawa Welcome America with four kids' activities from Juneteenth to July 4.

Kids of all ages can learn about Juneteenth, the science of fireworks, music and the Bicycle Coalition. Attendees can also enjoy a free book giveaway courtesy of Books in Homes USA.

Juneteenth, June 19

Stop by the African American Museum in Philadelphia for make-and-take art activities and educational programming about the history of Juneteenth. The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on June 19.

Science of Fireworks, June 23

The Franklin Institute is hosting fun and educational activities to teach the science of fireworks. The event will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 23 in City Hall Courtyard.

Music Play Patrol, June 26

Experience free interactive activities demonstrating art and music with Music Play Patrol, a Philadelphia-based program that introduces children to music education. The event will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 26 in City Hall Courtyard.

Bicycle Coalition, June 28

Head to the City Hall Courtyard on June 28 for a fun, educational day with the Bicycle Coalition. The event will include interactive activities that celebrate healthy living through environmental and physical wellness.

Bring your own bike to participate in the Bike Safety Course, which will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

