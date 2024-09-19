Stevie Wonder is coming to Philadelphia as part of a special 10-performance tour as we inch closer to the presidential election.

The 25-time Grammy winner will be in the City of Brotherly Love on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Wells Fargo Center as part of the "Sing your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" tour.

A spokesperson for the artist said that there will be a select group of complimentary tickets for people "in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart."

The tour is presented by Wonder Productions, AEG Presents and Free Lunch. Click here to get your tickets.

Stevie Wonder will also be heading to:

Pittsburgh on Oct. 8

New York City on Oct. 10

Baltimore on Oct. 15

Greensboro on Oct. 17

Atlanta on Oct. 19

Detroit on Oct. 22

Milwaukee on Oct. 24

Minneapolis on Oct. 27

Grand Rapids on Oct. 30

To hear Stevie Wonder's new song called "Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" click here.