Philadelphia

‘Sing your song!' Stevie Wonder making stop in Philly ahead of 2024 election

The 25-time Grammy winner will be in Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Wells Fargo Center

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Stevie Wonder is coming to Philadelphia as part of a special 10-performance tour as we inch closer to the presidential election.

The 25-time Grammy winner will be in the City of Brotherly Love on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Wells Fargo Center as part of the "Sing your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" tour.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A spokesperson for the artist said that there will be a select group of complimentary tickets for people "in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart."

The tour is presented by Wonder Productions, AEG Presents and Free Lunch. Click here to get your tickets.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Stevie Wonder will also be heading to:

  • Pittsburgh on Oct. 8
  • New York City on Oct. 10
  • Baltimore on Oct. 15
  • Greensboro on Oct. 17
  • Atlanta on Oct. 19
  • Detroit on Oct. 22
  • Milwaukee on Oct. 24
  • Minneapolis on Oct. 27
  • Grand Rapids on Oct. 30

The Scene

Pennsylvania 15 hours ago

This man has ridden Dorney Park's new Iron Menace coaster 1,000 times

Food & Drink Oct 11

Scrapple sculptors show off art at Reading Terminal Market

To hear Stevie Wonder's new song called "Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" click here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaMusic & Musicians
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us