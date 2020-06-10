Children won’t be able to jump into public pools in Philadelphia this summer due to coronavirus restrictions, but they will be able to splash around while cooling off.

With temps in the 90s this week, families are looking for ways to cool off, but you will have to wait several weeks before you can run through a city-run spray park.

The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department announced earlier this week that its spraygrounds will begin to reopen on a rolling basis on July 6. Parks and Rec manages 91 spraygrounds or spray features throughout the city.

Restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 will be in place, including a 25-person limit and 6-foot spacing requirement that will be enforced by staff, Parks and Rec said.

Hours for the spray play areas will be released the week of June 29.

Traditional playgrounds are also a spot for kids to go this summer. The popular play areas reopened this week with Pennsylvania now in the “Yellow” phase of reopening. People are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing at playgrounds.

Parks and Rec are also taking applications through June 15 to nominate streets for its Playstreets program where small roads are closed off to vehicles to allow a safe place for children to pick up a free meal.

More information on virtual summer programs, summer jobs for teens and young adults and free meals can be found on the Parks and Rec website.

“COVID-19 has caused disruptions to normal life as we know it across the city, and summer activities are no exception,” Parks and Rec said. “Things will look different for summer 2020, but there will still be plenty of ways to keep kids and families busy, engaged, safe and healthy.”