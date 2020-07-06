Coronavirus Pandemic

NJ Seeing ‘Small Spikes' in Coronavirus From Travelers, Gov. Says

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he believes a national strategy is needed to handle the virus, and mask wearing has to be at the core of it

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The governor of New Jersey says the state is starting to see “small spikes" in COVID-19 infection from people returning from trips to places like South Carolina and Florida.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday on NBC's “Meet the Press" that the “most recent and most prevalent" example was a wedding in Myrtle Beach from which New Jersey residents returned with the virus, but “we’ve got other cases that we’re running down."

The governor said he believes a national strategy is needed to handle the virus, and mask wearing has to be at the core of it. He said “if you’re leaving your house, put on a mask. I think it ought to be ... a national requirement."

New Jersey reported another 23 deaths associated with the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total of deaths confirmed to have been associated with the coronavirus and those considered probable to 15,211 — 13,355 confirmed by lab tests and 1,856 considered probable. Since the start of the outbreak, more than 173,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Jersey.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

