South Jersey's Mara Justine sings her way into ‘The Voice' finale

Thanks to all the fans voting at home, New Jersey's very own Mara Justine is moving on to the final rounds of "The Voice."

Tuesday night during the semifinals Justine dazzled America with a performance of the Chris Stapleton song "Parachute."

During the show, the top 9 learned which five of them would be going on to the final and when Justine heard her name called she celebrated and hugged her coach Niall Horan.

The 21-year-old hails from Galloway Township and has been performing since she won a local competition at just 9 years old.

During the blind auditions on "The Voice', Justine had all four judges turn their chairs while she sang "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" by Elton John.

Justine started on John Legend's team but the singer got stolen by coach Niall later on in the competition.

A month ago, Justine joined Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle in studio to talk about her journey on the show and what it's like behind the scenes.

Tune into NBC to catch the two-part season 24 finale on Monday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m.