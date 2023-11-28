Philadelphia

‘Yo Adrian, I Did It': Sylvester Stallone coming to Philly to celebrate new ‘Rocky' shop

The City of Philadelphia is set to declare December 3rd "Rock Day" commemorating the 47th anniversary of the original movie

By Cherise Lynch

Actor Sylvester Stallone is visiting Philadelphia this Sunday to celebrate the opening of the new "Rocky" Shop.

Stallone and the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation collaborated to open the store in October right next to the famous "Rocky" statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The store is the only physical location where visitors can buy exclusively licensed merchandise from Sly Stallone Shop such as the Italian stallion boxing robes and the boxing shorts.

During Stallone's visit, the City of Philadelphia will declare December 3rd “Rocky Day” in Philadelphia - commemorating the 47th anniversary of the original premiere of "Rocky" in 1976.

This event is open to the public for more information visit www.phlvisitorcenter.com.

