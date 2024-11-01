Ringling Bros' Circus flies into Lehigh Valley with ‘Human Rocket', much more

The "Human Rocket, "The One Wheel Wonder," The Flying Caceres and many more performers will enter the arena as "The Greatest Show on Earth" lands in the Lehigh Valley this weekend.

The reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has six shows scheduled at Allentown's PPL Center from Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, to Sunday, Nov. 3. The show on Friday is at 7 p.m.; shows Saturday are at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday's shows ae at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

"The reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey invites Children Of All Ages to a spectacle of superhuman feats, pushing the limits of possibility and thrilling families and fans of all generations," organizers said.

People of all ages will get to see a highwire act, crisscrossing trapeze, bicycling on trampolines, music acts and more.

"It's an absolutely incredible show -- two hours of nonstop fun," Wesley Williams, "The One Wheel Wonder," told NBC10's Neil Fischer after getting off a tiny unicycle. "It's for children of all ages... you're going to see something for everyone."

The show features 75 performers from 18 different countries, Williams said.

It all builds up to the big finale.

"We end the show with a bang, Skyler Miser, a.k.a. the "Human Rocket," said.

The high-flyer wraps up the show by hurtling 65 mph through the air as she continues a family tradition as her mother and father were both also human cannonballs.

Tickets are available through the PPL Center's website and at the box office and start as low as $15 each.