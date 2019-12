Come celebrate Fall at the Tyler Arboretum's annual Pumpkin Days Festival. On October 19th and 20th come out for food, music and fun for the entire family. Enjoy hayrides, facepainting and even build your own scarecrow.

You don't want to miss this two-day event.

Where: Tyler Arboretum

515 Painter Road

Media, PA 19063

When: October 19 & 20

Contact: (610) 566-9134