Grab your paddles, pickleball courts have come to Center City, but for a limited time.

In partnership with the Center City District of Philadelphia, CityPickle, the company behind New York's first pickleball club has set up two professional pickleball courts in Dilworth Park next to City Hall.

The pop-up courts are set to be open from Sept. 7 through Oct. 21, between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, depending on weather.

Players can go through the CityPickle app or City-Pickle.com to sign up for one-hour court reservations that are available for $40 per court for up to six people.

Custom CityPickle paddles are available for rent for $6 per paddle or players can bring their own.

At the CNBC x BOARDROOM: Game Plan, co-founder of Major League Pickleball Steve Kuhn explained how the sports works and how he plans to make it a mainstream sport in the United States.

The Philadelphia location will be CityPickle's first expansion outside of New York City. The company recently partnered with Wollman Rink in Central Park and opened up the largest pickleball installation in the Northeast with 14 courts and 196 hours of pickleball a day.

CityPickle has also expanded to other locations in New York including Hudson Yards, TWA Hotel at JFK Airport and Union Square.

“Introducing CityPickle to Philadelphia is a milestone moment for us, especially since it marks our first move to another city since launching in New York,” CityPickle Co-Founders Mary Cannon and Erica Desai said in a press release. “It’s our goal to bring the joy of pickleball to cities across the U.S., and we could not think of a better place than Philadelphia, which we both personally love, to kickstart our expansion.”

For information on Citypickle, reservations and more click here.