Concerts

Rock Out! 18 Must-See Concerts in Philly, Jersey Shore This Summer

From metal to country to hip-hop, these 18 can't-miss shows are coming to a concert venue near you this summer

By Brandon Panter

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day
Whether it's Philly's own The Roots or Hall & Oates; rock legends Green Day or Rage Against the Machine; country stars like Kenny Chesney or Blake Shelton; pop icon Justin Bieber; or jam legend Phish, take a break from winter and plan your summer concert schedule now!

Shows large and small are coming to the Philadelphia region this summer. With so many good shows to chose from, we picked 18 covering all sorts of musical genres that will have you dancing.

Here they are -- in order of when the tour buses will pull into town:

MMRBQ

A flyer for the MMRBQ concert listing Disturbed, Sublime with Rome, The Pretty Reckless, Royal Blood Puddle of Mudd, Crobot, Dirty Honey, The Hu, and Foxtrot and the Get Down
Disturbed and Sublime with Rome top this concert at BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, on May 16. Tickets can be purchased here.

HoagieNation

Flyer for the HoagieNation concert listing Daryl Hall & John Oates, Squeeze, Kool and the Gang, The Hooters, Blues Traveler, Melanie Fiona, Low Cut Connie, Natalie Prass, The Soul Survivors, and Down North.
HoagieNation

Legendary local sons Hall & Oates are headlining this concert at The Mann Center in Philadelphia on May 23. Tickets can be purchased here.

Roots Picnic

The Roots and Meek Mill
Sticking to their Philly roots, Meek Mill and The Roots are back for Roots Picnic on May 30 at The Mann. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Radio 104.5 13th Birthday Celebration

A flyer for the Radio 104.5 13th Birthday Celebration listing The 1975, AWOLNATION, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Kaleo, Manchester Orchestra, lovelytheband, beabadoobee, joan, The Beaches, The Federal Empire & Tessa Violet.
Celebrating 13 years of alternative music on the radio on one day, The 1975 headlines this summer jam on May 30 at BB&T Pavilion. Tickets can be purchased here.

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney Performing on The Tonight Show with a guitar in his hand. A guitarist and drummer are behind him.
June 6 will bring Kenny Chesney's country party to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. Tickets can be purchased here.

Firefly

A flyre for the Firefly Music Festival listing headliners Rage Against the Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink 182, and Maggie Rogers. The rest of the acts are listed below the headliners.
It's a party in the woods! Endless talented artists including Rage Against the Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Blink-182, Diplo and many more will perform over four days, June 18 - 21, at the Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. Tickets can be purchased here.

Barefoot Country Music Fest

A flyer for the Barefoot Country Music Fest with Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, and Dan and Shay side by side.
Take your cowboy boots off and kick back in the sand. This country music fest lasts from June 19 - 21 on the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey. Tickets can be purchased here.

Harry Styles

A flyer for the Harry Styles Love on Tour.
There's only "one direction" you should go on June 26 and that's Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia to see Harry Style live in concert. Tickets can be purchased here.

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette performing at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020.
She's back, and it's not ironic. See Alanis Morissette live at BB&T Pavilion, June 28. Tickets can be purchased here.

Wawa Welcome America

Fireworks exploding over Philadelphia Museum of the Art
The event of the July 4 weekend in Philadelphia is the Wawa Welcome America festival! The concert will be held on July 4, but the lineup has not yet been released. More information about the event can be found here.

Guns N’ Roses

A flyer for the Guns N Roses concert at Citizens Bank Park on July 8th.
Rock out at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia when Guns N' Roses come on July 8. Tickets can be purchased here starting February 7th.

Justin Bieber

A flyer for Justin Bieber's Changes Tour.
Are you a Belieber? See Justin on Aug. 1 at Lincoln Financial Field. Tickets can be purchased here.

Alicia Keys

A flyer for the Alicia Keys concert at The Met on August 9th.
This girl is on fire and she's turning up the heat at The Met on North Broad Street in Philadelphia on Aug. 2. Tickets can be purchased here.

Phish

Lead singer of Phish playing a guitar.
Nothing fishy here in August. Jam band Phish is performing long sets for three days in a row on the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tickets can be purchased here.

Rammstein

Fire shoots from the floor as Rammstein performs on stage.
Fire and metal: that sums up this Rammstein concert. Feel the heat live on Aug. 23 at Lincoln Financial Field. Tickets can be purchased here.

Citadel Country Spirit USA

A flyer for the Citadel Country Spirit USA concert in Chester County's Brandywine Valley.
Dierks Bentley, Brantley Gilbert, and Chris Young have been announced so far at Country Spirit USA. Come to Chester County's Brandywine Valley Aug. 28 - 30 where these three -- and more -- will be performing. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Hella Mega Tour

A flyer for the Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fall Our Boy, and Weezer.
The name speaks for itself. With three spectacular headlining acts -- Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy -- this is one Hella Mega Tour. They come to Citizens Bank Park on August 29. Tickets can be purchased here.

Made in America Festival

Cardi B was the headliner for last year's two-day concert. The lineup for 2020's unofficial end to the summer concert season has not been released yet, but the dates are set: Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. More information about the event can be found here.

