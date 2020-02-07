Whether it's Philly's own The Roots or Hall & Oates; rock legends Green Day or Rage Against the Machine; country stars like Kenny Chesney or Blake Shelton; pop icon Justin Bieber; or jam legend Phish, take a break from winter and plan your summer concert schedule now!

Shows large and small are coming to the Philadelphia region this summer. With so many good shows to chose from, we picked 18 covering all sorts of musical genres that will have you dancing.

Here they are -- in order of when the tour buses will pull into town:

MMRBQ

93.3 WMMR

Disturbed and Sublime with Rome top this concert at BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, on May 16. Tickets can be purchased here.

HoagieNation

HoagieNation

Legendary local sons Hall & Oates are headlining this concert at The Mann Center in Philadelphia on May 23. Tickets can be purchased here.

Roots Picnic

Getty Images

Sticking to their Philly roots, Meek Mill and The Roots are back for Roots Picnic on May 30 at The Mann. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Radio 104.5 13th Birthday Celebration

Radio 104.5

Celebrating 13 years of alternative music on the radio on one day, The 1975 headlines this summer jam on May 30 at BB&T Pavilion. Tickets can be purchased here.

Kenny Chesney

Getty Images

June 6 will bring Kenny Chesney's country party to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. Tickets can be purchased here.

Firefly

Firefly

It's a party in the woods! Endless talented artists including Rage Against the Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Blink-182, Diplo and many more will perform over four days, June 18 - 21, at the Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. Tickets can be purchased here.

Barefoot Country Music Fest

The Wildwoods

Take your cowboy boots off and kick back in the sand. This country music fest lasts from June 19 - 21 on the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey. Tickets can be purchased here.

Harry Styles

There's only "one direction" you should go on June 26 and that's Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia to see Harry Style live in concert. Tickets can be purchased here.

Alanis Morissette

Getty Images

She's back, and it's not ironic. See Alanis Morissette live at BB&T Pavilion, June 28. Tickets can be purchased here.

Wawa Welcome America

Getty Images

The event of the July 4 weekend in Philadelphia is the Wawa Welcome America festival! The concert will be held on July 4, but the lineup has not yet been released. More information about the event can be found here.

Guns N’ Roses

93.3 WMMR

Rock out at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia when Guns N' Roses come on July 8. Tickets can be purchased here starting February 7th.

Justin Bieber

Are you a Belieber? See Justin on Aug. 1 at Lincoln Financial Field. Tickets can be purchased here.

Alicia Keys

Power 99 FM

This girl is on fire and she's turning up the heat at The Met on North Broad Street in Philadelphia on Aug. 2. Tickets can be purchased here.

Phish

Getty Images

Nothing fishy here in August. Jam band Phish is performing long sets for three days in a row on the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tickets can be purchased here.

Rammstein

Getty Images

Fire and metal: that sums up this Rammstein concert. Feel the heat live on Aug. 23 at Lincoln Financial Field. Tickets can be purchased here.

Citadel Country Spirit USA

92.5 XTU

Dierks Bentley, Brantley Gilbert, and Chris Young have been announced so far at Country Spirit USA. Come to Chester County's Brandywine Valley Aug. 28 - 30 where these three -- and more -- will be performing. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Hella Mega Tour

Hella Mega Tour

The name speaks for itself. With three spectacular headlining acts -- Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy -- this is one Hella Mega Tour. They come to Citizens Bank Park on August 29. Tickets can be purchased here.

Made in America Festival

Cardi B was the headliner for last year's two-day concert. The lineup for 2020's unofficial end to the summer concert season has not been released yet, but the dates are set: Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. More information about the event can be found here.