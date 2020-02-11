Meek Mill will headline this summer's Roots Picnic, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The Roots Picnic features three stages of music, live podcasts recordings, gaming, art and dialogue all at one venue.

Summer Walker, DaBaby, Snoh Aalegra, Burna Boy and Thundercat are also among the performers. The full list is below.

This day of music and creativity comes to The Mann at Fairmount Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 12 p.m. and can be purchased here. General admission and VIP tickets are available.

Follow the instructions on the Instagram post below to access pre-sale tickets.

Here is the full line up:

Meek Mill

Summer Walker

DaBaby

Snoh Aalegra

Burna Boy

Thundercat

The Roots

Musiq Soulchild

SWV

Brandy

The Read

CRWN with Elliot Wilson

Black Thought and J.Period's Live Mixtape

Griselda

Raekwon

Ghostface

Sir

Baby Rose

Buddy

D'ussépalooza

Questlove Supreme Podcast

Phony Ppl

Meshell Ndegeocello Reimagines Prince and This Thing Called Life

Hardwork Movement

Aquil Dawud

DJ Diamond Kuts

Bren Joy

Around the Way Curls

Poundside Pop

For more information on the annual Roots Picnic, click here.