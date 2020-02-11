Meek Mill will headline this summer's Roots Picnic, organizers announced on Tuesday.
The Roots Picnic features three stages of music, live podcasts recordings, gaming, art and dialogue all at one venue.
Summer Walker, DaBaby, Snoh Aalegra, Burna Boy and Thundercat are also among the performers. The full list is below.
This day of music and creativity comes to The Mann at Fairmount Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 12 p.m. and can be purchased here. General admission and VIP tickets are available.
Follow the instructions on the Instagram post below to access pre-sale tickets.
Here is the full line up:
- Meek Mill
- Summer Walker
- DaBaby
- Snoh Aalegra
- Burna Boy
- Thundercat
- The Roots
- Musiq Soulchild
- SWV
- Brandy
- The Read
- CRWN with Elliot Wilson
- Black Thought and J.Period's Live Mixtape
- Griselda
- Raekwon
- Ghostface
- Sir
- Baby Rose
- Buddy
- D'ussépalooza
- Questlove Supreme Podcast
- Phony Ppl
- Meshell Ndegeocello Reimagines Prince and This Thing Called Life
- Hardwork Movement
- Aquil Dawud
- DJ Diamond Kuts
- Bren Joy
- Around the Way Curls
- Poundside Pop
For more information on the annual Roots Picnic, click here.