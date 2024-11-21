Philadelphia Zoo brings back LumiNature for the holidays. How to get tickets

LumiNature, an immersive nighttime display, has returned to the Philadelphia Zoo this winter to bring holiday cheer.

This is your chance to see millions of twinkling lights across over a dozen massive displays, walk the paths, enjoy the sights, and see performers in glowing animal-themed costumes.

Unfortunately, you will not see any animals during your visit because most will be sleeping inside their indoor exhibits.

Displays include a 22-foot-tall butterfly tree covered in 4,000 butterflies, a 40-foot-tall penguin glowing with 40,000 lights, a shimmering vine wall featuring 20,000 lights, and so much more.

If you are a zoo member, you not only get discounts on LumiNature, but you will also have access to exclusive events and the opportunity to take photos with Santa inside the Treehouse.

LumiNature kicks off Thursday, Nov. 21, and runs select nights through Saturday, Jan. 4. Ticket prices vary by date; check out philadelphiazoo.org/luminature to get yours today.