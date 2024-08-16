Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in 2024: Your guide to music, tickets

After a one-year hiatus, the Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in 2024 with a local music icon headlining the weekend of music and vibes.

Music legend John Oates is set to headline Saturday night of the festival, which runs from Friday, Aug. 16, 2024 to Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

Here's your guide to three days of "exceptional music, community and culture:"

Where is the 2024 Philadelphia Folk Fest?

After taking a hiatus in 2023, the folk fest takes place this year at Old Pool Farm, 1323 Salford Station Road, Harleysville, PA 19438.

Who's playing the 2024 Philly Folk Fest?

The aforementioned John Oates (of Hall & Oates fame) is set to take the stage Saturday night. Other Saturday night headliners include The Secret Sisters, RUNA and BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet.

Friday night performers include Gangstagrass, Alexis P. Suter Band, Windborne, AJ Lee & Blue Summit and Stephen Wade.

John Flynn will bring the festival to a close Sunday night.

Other performers include PIPER, Adam Ezra Group and Miss Emily.

How much are tickets?

You can buy day passes at the gate.

Adult tickets cost $100 for Friday, $120 for Saturday and $105 for Sunday. Kids 12 to 17 years old can get in for $55 Friday and Sunday and $60 Saturday. Kids 5 to 11 cost just $10 any day. And, so-called "wee folk" (children 4 and under) get in for free.

The festival really leans on on a family-friendly atmosphere.

"We offer children’s activities, from crafts to singing to learning how to play an instrument," the folk fest says on its website.

Camping was offered ahead of the festival, but it was unclear if you could still purchase with the festival underway.

Click here for the festival website, which should answer any of your groovy questions.