Two firefighters were hurt when they fell through the floor of a burning two-family home in New Jersey late Tuesday, and while the residents got out unscathed, they now have no place to live, officials say.

Authorities responding to a call about a house fire on East Blancke Street in Linden around 9:30 p.m. found the home fully engulfed with flames on the second floor.

Initial reports indicated that residents may be trapped inside, and firefighters quickly began rescue efforts. A thorough search was conducted, and it was confirmed that all residents safely got out.

It was during the search that the two Linden firefighters fell through the floor. Both were treated on scene for minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Neighboring houses were evacuated as a precaution, but Linden firefighters, with assistance from multiple Union County Mutual Aid departments, successfully contained the fire to a single building. It was out in just over an hour.

The home was deemed uninhabitable as a result of the fire, and 10 residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.