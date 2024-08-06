Philadelphia

Center City Restaurant Week returns this September with deals at over 100 restaurants

Center City District Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 21

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

Calling all foodies! The fall 2024 edition of Center City Restaurant Week will be serving up special deals and tasty meals.

More than 100 eateries will be offering discounted menus from Sunday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 21.

Three-course, prix-fixe dinners can be enjoyed for just $40 or $60, and two-course lunches for $20. Dinner will be served indoors or outdoors, if available, and at some locations, a takeout option will be offered.

“Center City continues to be the region’s premier destination for shopping, entertainment, and most notably, dining. Restaurant Week helps to spotlight the chefs and restaurateurs who work tirelessly to uphold that reputation and gives thousands of people the opportunity to try their best dishes at a discounted rate,” Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Center City District Michelle Shannon said in a news release. “We hope that Restaurant Week inspires continued patronage and support of our restaurants as they are a vital part of our downtown economic engine.”

The current list of Center City Restaurant Week participants includes (*$60 premium menu):

A.kitchen*AkI Nom Nom
Alice Pizza & RestaurantAmada
AminaaMuse Restaurant*
Attico RooftopBanh Mi And Bottles
Bank & Bourbon*Bar Bombón
Bar LesieurBarbuzzo Restaurant
Barra RossaBellini
Bistro La BaiaBistro Romano
Bleu SushiBodega Bar & Kitchen
Bridget Foy'sBuca D'oro Ristorante
Bud & Marilyn'sBuddakan
Butcher BarCaribou Cafe
Chez Hansi BYOBCockatoo
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum BarCon Murphy's
D'Angelo Ristorante ItalianoDarling Jack's
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse*Del Frisco's Grille*
Devil's AlleyDevon Seafood Grill
Dim Sum House by Jane G'sDolce Italian
Double KnotEstia Restaurant*
Fat SalmonFlambo Caribbean Restaurant
Fogo de ChaoFork*
ForsythiaFringe Bar
Fuji Mountain Japanese RestaurantGiuseppe & Sons
Gran Caffe L'AquilaHard Rock Cafe Philadelphia
Harp & CrownHarper's Garden*
Iron Hill BreweryJasmine Rice
KinmeKook Burger and Bar*
Koto SushiLa Famiglia Ristorante*
La Fontana Della CittaLa Nonna
LaScala's FireLa Viola Bistro
La Viola OvestLas Bugambilias
Liberté LoungeLibertine
Little Nonna'sMalbec Argentine Steakhouse
Melograno BYOBMercato BYOB
Miss Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant & LoungeMixto
Monster VeganMorea
MoshuluMulberry on Arch
Mulherin's PizzeriaNabrasa Brazilian Steakhouse of Philadelphia
Ocean Prime*Oltremare
OlorosoOsteria
Osteria Ama PhillyOyster House
PanoramaPearl & Mary
Picanha Brazilian SteakhousePizzeria Vetri
PorciniPositano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
PrunellaRex at the Royal
Restaurant Aleksandar*Sampan
Seafood UnlimitedSouth Restaurant & Jazz Club
Spasso Italian GrillSpice Finch
Square 1682Sura Indian Bistro
Thanal Indian TavernThe Chart House
The HayesThe Morris*
The Twisted TailTopside Tavern*
Veda Modern Indian BistroVia Locusta
Village WhiskeyWilder

Thinking about booking a table? Event organizers say reservations are highly encouraged and can be made through OpenTable.

If you are traveling by car to your reservation, discounted parking for $10 or less will be available every night of restaurant week from 4:45 p.m. through 1 a.m.

Visit ccdrestaurantweek.com to find the closest garage to your dining destination.

“Center City District Restaurant Week is more than just a prix-fixe dining promotion,” said Prema Katari Gupta, President and CEO of Center City District. “It is a reminder of the incredible culinary talents found only in Center City. I want to thank every chef, line cook, busser, server, dishwasher, hostess and bartender for their roles in making Restaurant Week an experience that people from around the region look forward to every year.”

