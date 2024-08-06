Center City Restaurant Week returns this September with deals at over 100 restaurants

Calling all foodies! The fall 2024 edition of Center City Restaurant Week will be serving up special deals and tasty meals.
More than 100 eateries will be offering discounted menus from Sunday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 21.
Three-course, prix-fixe dinners can be enjoyed for just $40 or $60, and two-course lunches for $20. Dinner will be served indoors or outdoors, if available, and at some locations, a takeout option will be offered.
“Center City continues to be the region’s premier destination for shopping, entertainment, and most notably, dining. Restaurant Week helps to spotlight the chefs and restaurateurs who work tirelessly to uphold that reputation and gives thousands of people the opportunity to try their best dishes at a discounted rate,” Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Center City District Michelle Shannon said in a news release. “We hope that Restaurant Week inspires continued patronage and support of our restaurants as they are a vital part of our downtown economic engine.”
The current list of Center City Restaurant Week participants includes (*$60 premium menu):
|A.kitchen*
|AkI Nom Nom
|Alice Pizza & Restaurant
|Amada
|Amina
|aMuse Restaurant*
|Attico Rooftop
|Banh Mi And Bottles
|Bank & Bourbon*
|Bar Bombón
|Bar Lesieur
|Barbuzzo Restaurant
|Barra Rossa
|Bellini
|Bistro La Baia
|Bistro Romano
|Bleu Sushi
|Bodega Bar & Kitchen
|Bridget Foy's
|Buca D'oro Ristorante
|Bud & Marilyn's
|Buddakan
|Butcher Bar
|Caribou Cafe
|Chez Hansi BYOB
|Cockatoo
|Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
|Con Murphy's
|D'Angelo Ristorante Italiano
|Darling Jack's
|Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse*
|Del Frisco's Grille*
|Devil's Alley
|Devon Seafood Grill
|Dim Sum House by Jane G's
|Dolce Italian
|Double Knot
|Estia Restaurant*
|Fat Salmon
|Flambo Caribbean Restaurant
|Fogo de Chao
|Fork*
|Forsythia
|Fringe Bar
|Fuji Mountain Japanese Restaurant
|Giuseppe & Sons
|Gran Caffe L'Aquila
|Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia
|Harp & Crown
|Harper's Garden*
|Iron Hill Brewery
|Jasmine Rice
|Kinme
|Kook Burger and Bar*
|Koto Sushi
|La Famiglia Ristorante*
|La Fontana Della Citta
|La Nonna
|LaScala's Fire
|La Viola Bistro
|La Viola Ovest
|Las Bugambilias
|Liberté Lounge
|Libertine
|Little Nonna's
|Malbec Argentine Steakhouse
|Melograno BYOB
|Mercato BYOB
|Miss Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant & Lounge
|Mixto
|Monster Vegan
|Morea
|Moshulu
|Mulberry on Arch
|Mulherin's Pizzeria
|Nabrasa Brazilian Steakhouse of Philadelphia
|Ocean Prime*
|Oltremare
|Oloroso
|Osteria
|Osteria Ama Philly
|Oyster House
|Panorama
|Pearl & Mary
|Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse
|Pizzeria Vetri
|Porcini
|Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
|Prunella
|Rex at the Royal
|Restaurant Aleksandar*
|Sampan
|Seafood Unlimited
|South Restaurant & Jazz Club
|Spasso Italian Grill
|Spice Finch
|Square 1682
|Sura Indian Bistro
|Thanal Indian Tavern
|The Chart House
|The Hayes
|The Morris*
|The Twisted Tail
|Topside Tavern*
|Veda Modern Indian Bistro
|Via Locusta
|Village Whiskey
|Wilder
Thinking about booking a table? Event organizers say reservations are highly encouraged and can be made through OpenTable.
If you are traveling by car to your reservation, discounted parking for $10 or less will be available every night of restaurant week from 4:45 p.m. through 1 a.m.
Visit ccdrestaurantweek.com to find the closest garage to your dining destination.
“Center City District Restaurant Week is more than just a prix-fixe dining promotion,” said Prema Katari Gupta, President and CEO of Center City District. “It is a reminder of the incredible culinary talents found only in Center City. I want to thank every chef, line cook, busser, server, dishwasher, hostess and bartender for their roles in making Restaurant Week an experience that people from around the region look forward to every year.”
