Ring in 2025 at these New Year's Eve events around the Philadelphia region

It's almost time to say goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025!

If you're wondering where to ring in the new year, don't worry. We searched for the most popular events across the Philadelphia region, so you won't have to.

From unique ball drops to rooftop soirees, here's our rundown of the best New Year's Eve events this year:

New Year's Eve fireworks shows

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Getty Images

Visit PA's New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront



Celebrate 2025 with one of the biggest and brightest fireworks shows in the City of Brotherly Love. The New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront can be viewed for free along the Delaware River as well as piers and venues nearby. If you can't make it in person, you can watch the fireworks on NBC10 Philadelphia. Check out delwareriverfront.com for more information.



📍Independence Blue Cross RiverRink - 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

🕣Two shows: 6 p.m. and midnight

New Year's Eve Bash aboard the Moshulu



All aboard the Moshulu, the world's oldest and largest square-rigged sailing vessel, for a fun night of lavish dining, dancing, and fireworks. For more information on the timing of events and to purchase your tickets, visit moshulu.com/holidays.



📍 401 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

🕣 Various times

New Year's Eve ULTIMATE Fireworks Bash at the Hilton Penn's Landing



Celebrate the New Year with family and friends at Hilton Penn's Landing. Enjoy dancing, cocktails, and fireworks while sipping champagne at midnight. Tickets are available now here.



📍 201 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

🕣 From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Philadelphia Under the Fireworks Yacht Party aboard the Ben Franklin Yacht



Cruise into the New Year aboard the Ben Franklin Yacht! With an open bar, a live DJ, and 360-degree views of fireworks, this is a must-attend event for a night full of fun. Get your tickets today here.



📍 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

🕣 From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

New Year's Eve parties and galas

Getty Images

New Year's Eve Live! at Xfinity Live!



From bull riding to multiple DJs to silent disco, Xftinity Live! really knows how to ring in the new year. Tickets to their New Year's Eve party guarantee you will have a blast. Get your tickets now at xfinitylive.com.



📍1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia

🕣 Kicks off at 7 p.m.

NOTO Philadelphia New Year's Eve



Celebrate the arrival of 2025 in style. Known for its upscale nightlife, NOTO is pulling all the stops this year with a DJ, premium open bar, and special VIP tables. Visit notophl.com for details.



📍1209 Vine St., Philadelphia

🕣Doors open at 9 p.m.

Morgan's Pier NYE Take Over



Philadelphia’s ultimate summer hotspot, Morgan's Pier, is turning it up a notch for its New Year's Eve party at Craft Hall. The 35,000-square-foot venue will transform into the ultimate party experience. Visit morganspier.com to purchase your tickets.



📍 901 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia

🕣 Starts at 9 p.m.

4th Annual New Year's Eve Bash at Stratus Rooftop Lounge



"Bid farewell to 2024 under the stars" at the historic Hotel Monaco this New Year's Eve. Stratus Lounge is hosting its fourth annual bash, featuring an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, a DJ, and more. Tickets are available now at stratuslounge.com.



📍 433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia

🕣 Kicks off at 9 p.m.



90’s Themed NYE Party at Rivers Casino Philadelphia



Party like it's 1999 at Rivers Casino's New Year's Eve Bash. This 90s-themed party will offer party favors, prizes, champagne, and more. Visit riverscasino.com for ticket information.



📍 1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia

🕣 From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

NYE at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia



Ring in the new year high above the clouds. This luxurious soiree inside Jean-Georges Philadelphia and SkyHigh features a pre-fixe 5-course tasting menu expertly paired with fine wines. Guests can also enjoy music, dancing and live entertainment throughout the night. Reservations can be made through opentable.com.



📍 1 N. 19th St., Philadelphia

🕣 Various seating times

The Annual "Celebrity Style" New Year's Eve Fireworks Gala at the Pyramid Club



Ring in the new year in style at the Pyramid Club. It will be a night filled with glitz, glamour, and, of course, fireworks. This all-inclusive gala includes an open bar, buffet stations, multiple rooms to enjoy, and so much more. Get your tickets now here.



📍1735 Market St., 52nd Fl Philadelphia

🕣 From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Blind Barber NYE Party



Hidden behind a vintage barbershop storefront, Blind Barber is hosting a New Year's Eve party featuring an open bar and a special DJ performance.



📍 1325 Sansom St., Philadelphia

🕣 Doors open at 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Celebration with the Philadelphia Orchestra



Ring in the new year with a note-worthy celebration. The world-class orchestra will put on a stunning show that celebrates the joy of dance. Visit philorch.ensembleartsphilly.org to purchase tickets today.



📍 Marian Anderson Hall - 300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

🕣 Starts at 7 p.m.

Wicked Wolf NYE Celebration



Spend your New Year's Eve at Wicked Wolf. The party features a 5-hour premium open bar, a DJ blasting all the latest hits, and a complimentary glass of champagne to welcome in 2025. Buy your tickets here.



📍 1214-16 Chestnut St., Philadelphia

🕣From 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.

New Year's Eve drops and rises

NBC10

The Peeps Chick Drop in Bethlehem



Ring in the new year with a sweet celebration at PEEPSFEST in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. This two-day event (Dec. 30 and Dec. 31) promises fun, music, PEEP-themed games, crafts, and, of course, the iconic PEEP Chick drop. Check out steelstacks.org for details and ticket information.



📍 SteelStacks - 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

The Strawberry Drop in Harrisburg



Countdown to the New Year with the annual strawberry drop and midnight fireworks display in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. There will be a DJ, free hot cocoa, and several options for food and drinks throughout the night. For more information, visit harrisburgpa.gov.



📍 10 N. 2nd St., Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

🕣 From 9 p.m. to midnight

The Hershey’s Kiss Raise in Hershey



Maybe ring in the new year with a kiss? Hershey's New Year's Eve event returns for its 20th year with live music, food and family-friends activities. The evening starts with a family hour from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. for younger guests who may not make it until midnight. Then, the main stage entertainment kicks off at 9:00 pm ahead of the Hershey's Kiss raise at midnight.



📍 1 W. Chocolate Ave., Hershey, Pennsylvania

The Mushroom Drop in Kennett Square



Celebrate the new year in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, the "mushroom capital of the world." The event features food, raffles, and, of course, a mushroom drop at midnight. For more information about this fun event, visit midnightinthesquare.com.



📍 State and Union Streets in Kennet Square

Family-friendly New Year's Eve events

Getty Images

Super Hero Spectacular at Cherry Street Pier



A New Year's party that the whole family can enjoy! This fun event features a ballroom drop, music, games, and special appearances from Spiderman, Captain America, and even Black Panther.



📍 Cherry Street Pier - 121 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

🕣From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kids’ New Year’s Eve Countdown at Franklin Square



Enjoy free crafts and family-friendly festivities leading up to the annual Square Drop. You can also see the fireworks right from Franklin Square! For more information, visit historicphiladelphia.org.



📍 200 N. 6th St., Philadelphia

🕣 New Year’s Craftivity at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., then Square Drop from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Countdown to New Year's at the Please Touch Museum



The Please Touch Museum is set to host two timed events on New Year's Eve. The events feature performances, activities, and a fun and festive ball drop with confetti in Hamilton Hall. For more information and to get your tickets, visit pleasetouchmuseum.org.



📍 4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia

🕣9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.