Missy Elliott tour featuring Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland coming to Philadelphia in August

Ready to get your freak on? Global superstar Missy Elliott is bringing her first-ever headlining tour, "Out Of This World—The Missy Elliot Experience," to Philadelphia this summer.

The tour will feature Multi-Platinum selling superstar Ciara, hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes and mega-producer Timbaland.

The 24-city run blasts off on July 4 in Vancouver and will make a pit stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, Aug. 5.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” Elliott said in a news release. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presale from Tuesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. at Missy-Elliott.com.