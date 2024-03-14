Meghan Trainor bringing ‘The Timeless Tour' to Philadelphia this fall. Here's how to get tickets

Grammy Award-winning global superstar Meghan Trainor is going on tour for the first time in seven years and she is coming to Philadelphia this fall.

The "All About The Bass" singer announced her sixth full-length album, "Timeless" along with her highly-anticipated North American tour of the same name.

The 24-show tour includes a stop at TD Pavilion at The Mann on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Event organizers said fans will have the opportunity to hear tracks from Trainor's new album along with plenty of classics from her chart-topping catalog.

Paul Russell and Trainor's best friend Chris Olsen will also be joining her as special guests for the Philadelphia show.

Fans can register for presale access now through Thursday, March 21 at 10 p.m. at Meghan-Trainor.com.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Presale tickets for Citi card members will be available beginning on Tuesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 21 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit vipnation.com.