"The World Has Turned," and left us here: 30 years after Weezer released its debut self-titled album on May 10, 1994, the rockers are headlining a Blue Album-inspired tour with a concert lineup that previously seemed "Only in Dreams."

Rivers Cuomo, Brian Bell, Patrick Wilson and Scott Shriner will bring their "Voyage to the Blue Planet" tour across "Surf Wax America" in September and October 2024, the band announced Monday. Art rockers The Flaming Lips and alt-rock icons Dinosaur Jr. open the shows, which include a stop at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

General on sale for The Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour w/ @theflaminglips and @dinosaurjr is Friday, 3/15 at 10am local: https://t.co/nnn8t58ZxD pic.twitter.com/AFNKFCP3QF — weezer (@Weezer) March 11, 2024

"After teasing upcoming live shows on social media, Weezer are thrilled to officially announce an extensive North American tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their career-defining, self-titled debut Weezer, also known as the ‘Blue Album,’" Live Nation said. "They will play Weezer (the Blue Album) in full along with other fan favorites, rarities and more."

When will 'No One Else' but Weezer take the Philly stage?

Grab your "Buddy Holly" glasses from "In the Garage" Gen Xers and millennials, mark your calendars and be sure to get a babysitter for Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 as Weezer, The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. will take the Wells Fargo Center Stage.

Weezer promises to play hits like "My Name is Jonas," "Say It Ain't So" and "Undone (The Sweater Song)" as they rock through the entire Blue Album. The Voyage to the Blue Planet tour starts Sept. 4 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and runs through Oct. 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

How do I get tickets to the alternative music 'Holiday' in Philly?

General admission tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 15, 2024, at 10 a.m. (local time), according to concert promoters.

You don't want to have to "Keep Fishin'" for tickets to this arena show, so here's how to get in on "The Good Life" of presales:

First dibs go to Citi cardmembers and Weezer Fan Club members (you must join the fan club starting at $25) at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13.

Don't have a Citi card or don't want to be in the fan club?

Weezer mailing list, Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. presales being at noon ET on March 13, according to Ticketmaster; Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales start at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 14; and Spotify and Wells Fargo Center presales start at 10 a.m. ET on March 14.

Hoping you get to hear "All My Favorite Songs" in seating that a "Perfect Situation."