"OMG," "Yeah!" this is the news Usher fans have been waiting for.

Ahead of Usher's Super Bowl halftime show performance, Live Nation announced a Past Present Future concert tour stop in Philadelphia for the music "Superstar" this summer.

Léelo en español aquí.

When will the 'DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love' in Philly?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Usher Raymond will take the Wells Fargo Center stage in South Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, Live Nation announced on Friday.

The Labor Day weekend Philly concert is part of two dozen shows Usher announced Tuesday morning. The concert dates drop comes just days before the "Confessions" singer drops his new album "Coming Home."

U ready for me? Presenting USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE, starting August 2024! Tickets on sale Monday, Feb 12 @ 10am local. Sign up for the fan presale starting Friday, Feb 9 @ 10am | https://t.co/0yQPF9MEQd pic.twitter.com/gZRg2BTFfX — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 6, 2024

'U Don't Have to Call' to get tickets

Like most big concerts these days, tickets to see the multi-platinum Grammy winner will be released in waves so let's get you "Caught Up."

First dibs go to Citi cardmembers and Verizon Up customers on Wednesday, Feb. 7, according to Live Nation. Those presales last through Sunday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m.

"U Got It Bad?" You can also grab VIP packages on Live Nation starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7.

The fan presale then begins Friday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. You can sign up by clicking here.

There are several other presales available on Ticketmaster, including Wells Fargo Center, Ticketmaster and Live Nation presales starting at noon on Friday, Feb. 9.

Don't feel like "Moving Mountains" to get tickets for "My Boo?" Tickets for the general public still in awe of his Super Bowl Sunday performance go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12.